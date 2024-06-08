More gameplay shown from Monster Hunter: Wilds

HQ

The really big games were absent from the night's Summer Game Fest, but towards the end of the event Capcom would show off more from their upcoming Monster Hunter sequel.

Monster Hunter: Wilds is set to launch next year, and during the evening we got to see more footage from the adventure where two hunters fought a monster that used the treacherous desert sand to its advantage. We also got to see some glimpses of other creatures, and found out that we would learn more about the title in question during Gamescom in August.

Check out the new trailer for Monster Hunter: Wilds below.