Halo Infinite
More from Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 today

Both titles are expected to launch by the end of the year.

Yesterday, we got to see the Halo Infinite multiplayer for the first time as well as an announcement of Forza Horizon 5. Both of these looked really good and left us wanting more, and that is exactly what we are going to get today. Starting at 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, there will be a longer and more in-depth presentation of Halo Infinite, which you can follow over here.

Two hours later, at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST, it is then time for some Forza Horizon goodness when Playground Games will guide us through the probably best looking racing game we've ever seen. If you feel like checking this out, you do that at this link.

