More Flashback 2 gameplay has been shown off

HQ

The French Microids has looked to get a jump on the Gamescom festivities, by now debuting a new trailer for the upcoming Flashback 2. The trailer shows off more of the dystopian, sci-fi environments that will be featured in the game, as well as teasing a bit of the story that revolves around hero Conrad B. Hart as he faces the Morphs that want to enslave all life in the solar system.

As was made apparent a few weeks earlier, Flashback 2 is now set for a firm release date of November 16, 2023, on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. The game will also feature multiple editions, which you can see more about in the image below the trailer.

Will you be playing Flashback 2 come launch?