More Fast and Furious spinoffs are coming

HQ

While it seems like the finale of the Fast and Furious franchise will be split into three parts instead of two, it seems like the series will also be expanded further down the line with additional spinoffs.

As reported on by Variety, Vin Diesel has now stated that there are more Fast and Furious spinoffs in the works, meaning we could be in store for more adventures like what we got in Hobbs and Shaw.

Specifically, Diesel stated: "I started developing the female spinoff...in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs."

Judging by this, the timeline on the projects suggest that the spinoffs will be coming after the mainline franchise concludes with the second or third part of Fast X.

As for who will be starring in the female-led spinoff, Michelle Rodriguez (Letty) has stated she is unsure if she'll continue playing the character in this proposed project.

"You pass the baton on. You take the back seat. You go passenger side. When it comes the next generation, you have to. It's the only way to let them define the future."

Are you excited for even more Fast and Furious films?