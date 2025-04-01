More F-Zero soundtracks added to Nintendo Music

HQ

Many people agree that Nintendo hasn't exactly been good at entertaining F-Zero fans with new entertainment, and before each new event, hopes arises that this time they might have something fun to tell us.

Tomorrow's Switch 2 presentation is no exception, though, we'll probably be left empty-handed this time as well. With that said, the company has now released a double dose of F-Zero soundtracks for the Nintendo Music app just 24 hours before it's time to tell us all about Switch 2. On the one hand, there's the Super Nintendo original that's now available to enjoy, and on the other, the more obscure Expansion Kit that was released exclusively for 64DD (a Nintendo 64 add-on that only launched in Japan).

Here are all the songs:

F-Zero (Super Nintendo, from 1991)



Opening



Mute City



Big Blue



Sand Ocean



Death Wind



Silence



Port Town



Red Canyon



White Land I



White Land II



Fire Field



Results



You Lost



Ending



F-Zero Expansion Kit (64DD, from 2000)