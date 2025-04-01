English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

More F-Zero soundtracks added to Nintendo Music

And this happens the day before the big Switch 2-presentation, are Nintendo trying to tell us something...?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Many people agree that Nintendo hasn't exactly been good at entertaining F-Zero fans with new entertainment, and before each new event, hopes arises that this time they might have something fun to tell us.

Tomorrow's Switch 2 presentation is no exception, though, we'll probably be left empty-handed this time as well. With that said, the company has now released a double dose of F-Zero soundtracks for the Nintendo Music app just 24 hours before it's time to tell us all about Switch 2. On the one hand, there's the Super Nintendo original that's now available to enjoy, and on the other, the more obscure Expansion Kit that was released exclusively for 64DD (a Nintendo 64 add-on that only launched in Japan).

Here are all the songs:

F-Zero (Super Nintendo, from 1991)



  • Opening

  • Mute City

  • Big Blue

  • Sand Ocean

  • Death Wind

  • Silence

  • Port Town

  • Red Canyon

  • White Land I

  • White Land II

  • Fire Field

  • Results

  • You Lost

  • Ending

F-Zero Expansion Kit (64DD, from 2000)



  • Regeneration

  • Rollercoaster

  • Big Foot

  • Japon

  • Rainbow Road

  • Mr. EAD Ending

More F-Zero soundtracks added to Nintendo Music


Loading next content