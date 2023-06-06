More evidence for Starfield's controller and headset has shown up online

HQ

New clips of the Starfield headset and controller have shown up online, providing further evidence for their existence. With the Xbox Games Showcase on the 11th of June being followed up by an hour of Starfield content, a lot of people are beginning to believe both accessories will be shown off then.

Last month, we reported that images and the prices for the controller and headset had leaked, and with each new bit of evidence that comes our way it seems more and more like these accessories are real.





In the clips shown, the controller especially is wowing people, with its transparent triggers, Starfield-inspired colour palette and plenty more to adore. The headset looks fairly snazzy, too, but with an increased price tag slapped on it, there may not be as many people looking to buy it.

