More Elden Ring DLC evidence mounts

Last week, we reported that Elden Ring got an update on Steam, which led to many thinking that a DLC announcement or even release was imminent. Now, we have a bit more evidence pointing to some form of news.

Content creator Ziostorm recently spotted that Bandai Namco's European and American playlists for Elden Ring on YouTube were updated on the 4th of January. This is a while ago now, but it is still the first sign of these playlists getting any attention in around a year.

Why would you update a YouTube playlist? Well, if you've got a fresh trailer to show, of course. At least, that's the thinking of many FromSoftware fans who are praying that Shadow of the Erdtree news is imminent.

If anything is going to happen, we'd say it's safe to wait until the 2nd anniversary of the game before anything drops, and once again it's unlikely we'll see Shadow of the Erdtree before the end of March this year.