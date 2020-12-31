More details on Dying Light 2 will come in 2021

You're watching Advertisements

After being delayed indefinitely back in January, things have gone completely silent for the survival horror shooter Dying Light 2. This could be about to change pretty soon, however, as lead game design developer, Tymon Smektala has teased that an update on the game will be coming sometime in 2021.

Reaching out to fans on Discord, Smektala said: "We've been, er, dying to update you all on how development has been going. We'll have fresh updates about Dying Light 2 coming in the new year!"

It's still unclear whether this will simply be more footage of the game or a complete new release window, but at this point, we're just desperate to hear more about the game.

Thanks, mxdwn.com.