More details coming on The Last of Us multiplayer this year

With the end of The Last of Us season 1, fans are after more content. Of course, there is the second game to play through if you want to see the continuation of the story, but after that, there's nothing else out right now.

However, Neil Druckmann has confirmed that we'll be getting more information on The Last of Us' multiplayer project this year. On the Kinda Funny Spoilercast podcast, he said "The Last of Us multiplayer game is our next big title and you will hear much more about it later this year. I'm stoked for it."

"That was a new experience for me personally because it's the first The Last of Us game that I am not the primary writer, I am not the director, so I get to see it more from the side while I'm more in a producer role or a mentor role. That is exciting. What the team has put together is so cool. It's very different from what I would do because it was made by different people, but that to me is part of the excitement. I get to see other people play in this world in a leadership role and see how it comes together. I can't wait to be able to show it off."

Also, regarding the status of The Last of Us: Part III Druckmann said "All I can say is that - look, we're already into our next project. The decision has already been made. I can't say what it is, but that's the process we went through. There was a lot of consideration of different things and we picked the thing we were most excited for."

So, it seems he's keeping his cards close to his chest on what single-player experience Naughty Dog is focusing on next.

Do you want to see The Last of Us: Part III?