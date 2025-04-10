More details come out about the rumoured 'Titanfall 3' project

HQ

Despite rumours and reports frequently suggesting that Respawn was not working on another chapter of the Titanfall franchise, as of recent, a slate of leaks have started doing the rounds claiming this was far from accurate.

The information comes from leaker Osvaldatore, who formerly came out and stated that the game was in production, and they have now built on this further by noting that it's actually closer to debut than we would have expected.

The latest batch of information claims that Titanfall 3 is being built on Unreal Engine 5, has a single-player campaign, a multiplayer offering with a live-service approach, a main game mode called Extraction, additional modes that include Titanfall 2 classics like Team Deathmatch, Control, and Arenas, that it will feature some returning Apex Legends characters, has a functioning weather system, and that it is "almost complete".

Obviously, as this is just a rumour, all the information should be taken with the heftiest amount of caution, but still, it would be lovely to see Titanfall return, wouldn't it?