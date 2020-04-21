More Cyberpunk 2077 gear revealed

CD Projekt Red's much-anticipated RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has been talked about plenty since its announcement, but even more so in the past few days. Just recently, an Xbox One X console bundle and a controller with a Cyberpunk 2077-inspired design (also part of the console bundle) were revealed and following this, Xbox's Larry 'Major Nelson' Hryb spilt the beans on even more accessories coming in the near future. Not only that, however - he also announced that the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle, which will release in June of this year, will be the last limited edition Xbox One X to ever be released. The console will also come with a digital copy of the game that will be redeemable once the game releases on September 17 of this year as well as "other surprises" and it's limited to 45,000 units.

Accompanying the Cyberpunk 2077, which is available today, a controller charging stand with a matching design is also available for purchase. Cyberpunk 2077-themed Seagate Game Drives in 2TB and 5TB variants are also available.

Apart from the mentioned accessories, peripheral giant Steelseries is also joining in on the fun by releasing yet another fancy headset to marvel over. The new, "extremely limited" Arctis 1 Wireless headset, the 'Xbox Johnny Silverhand Edition' has a design inspired by the Keanu-portrayed Samurai frontman Johnny Silverhand and is available to pre-order online and at select retailers in the US and UK. The headset will be available in June 2020. Accessories for the headset are also available offering those who own an Arctis headset the option to accessorise differently depending on what Cyberpunk 2077 faction they associate with that day.

Take a look at all the mentioned accessories below or check the announcement out in its entirety here.