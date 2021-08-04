More creatures from the Galar region are heading to Pokémon Go

The final part of Pokemon Go's Unlock Event (Part 3: Sword and Shield) will introduce more creatures from the Galar region to the popular mobile game. The event is set to take place on August 20-31 and it sees the arrival of Wooloo, Falinks, Skwovet, Greedent, and Dubwool. Additionally, box art legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta will also be making their debut and you will have a chance to capture them within five-star raids.

During the event there is also an increased chance that you encounter shiny forms of Galarian Meowth, Galarian Farfetch'd, Galarian Weezing, and Shiny Galarian Stunfisk. Players can additionally get their hands on a Gym Challenger Uniform for free and there will also be a Dragon-Type Sport Uniform and a Dark-Type Sport Uniform available for purchase within the shop. You can read more about the upcoming event here.