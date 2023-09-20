More confirmation that the Switch 2 will be as powerful as a last-gen console

HQ

The rumours surrounding Nintendo's next console continue to be rampant, and the latest gossip comes from none other than Activision who now reports that the Switch successor has about as much horsepower as a Playstation 4 or Xbox One. That is, last generation consoles.

We did report on this speculation recently, but now a new story new report from The Verge sheds some more light.

Specifically, Chris Schnakenberg, one of the Activision executives, is said to have made an allusion to the fact that Nintendo's new console is very similar to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in terms of performance and hardware.

"Given the closer alignment to Gen8 platforms in terms of performance and our previous offerings on PS4 / Xbox One, it is reasonable to assume we could make something compelling for the NG Switch as well,"

"It would be helpful to secure early access to development hardware prototypes and prove that out nice and early."

What are your hopes for the Switch 2 and its performance?