More characters presented for Super Mario Party Jamboree

Nintendo surprised us this summer with a packed Nintendo Direct that showed that there is still plenty of life left in Switch. This includes, not least, a new Mario Party that will be released in October.

The game is called Super Mario Party Jamboree and consists mostly of brand new content with over 110 mini-games and extensive online support, but also some reinterpretations of older games in the series. Now, via Instagram and X, Nintendo has presented more of the characters featured in the game, among which we find some surprises (and some not so surprising if you've been watching trailers with a keen eye):



Birdo



Boo



Goomba



Monty Mole



Peach



Spike



Toad



Toadette



Who do you prefer to play as in the Mario Party series?



