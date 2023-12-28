More Cars projects are in the works at Pixar

It has been six years since we last got a Cars movie, and while the third film did seem to wrap up the story of Lightning McQueen pretty tightly, Pixar has ideas for where the franchise could go next.

On a new episode of The Late Brake Show on YouTube, Jonny Smith - the co-creator of the Cars characters - spoke a bit about a new movie. "There are more Cars things brewing," he said. "I can't quite say what yet but Cars has got a life that will keep going."

<social>https://youtu.be/SLxsSOLv6tY?t=838</social>

Smith does say we're not going to see much for the next couple of years, but this is still exciting news for Cars fans. It seems like with Toy Story, the franchise isn't nearly out of fuel just yet.