More Basic Braining with Psychonauts 2 in new trailer

HQ

After 16 years of waiting, it's finally time for the release of a proper Psychonauts sequel when Psychonauts 2 launches on August 25. Starting last week, Double fine is offering what they call Basic Braining for the game, a word pun that feels very apt considering the overall theme and Tim Schafer's brilliant directing.

This time, we're visiting Otto Mentallis's lab to see the two new gadgets he has to offer us this time; a Thought Tuner and the Otto-Shot Camera. Let's just say that the creative geniuses at Double Fine still got it... see for yourself below.

HQ

Psychonauts 2 is being released for PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X (and is included with Xbox Game Pass).