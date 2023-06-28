More Barbie movies are already being discussed

HQ

The upcoming Barbie movie has become a massive sensation. Debuting on the same day as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, the movie is already the talk of the town and it doesn't even arrive for a few more weeks. To this end, it seems like toy giant Mattel understands the kind of hit it might have on its hands, as in an interview with Time Magazine, Mattel CEO Ynon Kriez has noted that there are already discussions about what's next for the franchise.

Specifically, Kriez has noted that this film is just the beginning and that there is a chance of "more Barbie movies." However, lead star Margot Robbie is less inclined to think this far ahead just yet, and counterstates:

"It could go a million different directions from this point. But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels."

While we know that the film will see Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken leaving the fictional world of Barbie Land behind in favour of the real world, the finer details of the plot are not something that has been communicated, so how exactly this will open the door to more movies remains unclear at the moment. Guess we'll just have to watch the film when it debuts on July 21 to find out.