English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Baldur's Gate III

More Baldur's Gate III players have sex with a tentacle monster than a bear

Did we see too much cosy time with Winnie the Pooh during the marketing?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Time flies, so it's been a little more than a year since Baldur's Gate III launched. Larian Studios has decided to celebrate this by sharing some fun information about the choices we've made in the game.

This includes that over 93 percent of Baldur's Gate III players have chosen to go on an adventure as a custom avatar. Astarion has obviously been the most popular character among the few who's using an origin character. We also get an overview of the top classes and races, chosen difficulty levels, who we chose to spend the night with and so much more.

Speaking of spend the night with, it's worth noting that less than a third of the players who slept with Halsin did so with his bear form. That means that more people had sex with the Emperor and his tentacles than our hairy friend...

Does any of this information surprise you?

Baldur's Gate III

Related texts

0
Baldur's Gate III on PS5Score

Baldur's Gate III on PS5
REVIEW. Written by Toni Turren

Despite the fact there are some little bugs in Baldur's Gate 3 it comes out as one of the greatest releases in 2023, though there are some slow parts compared to pc version. Most important is to understand that this game is turn-based, so its much more different than the release from 2004.

0
Baldur's Gate 3Score

Baldur's Gate 3
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



Loading next content