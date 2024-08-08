More Baldur's Gate III players have sex with a tentacle monster than a bear

HQ

Time flies, so it's been a little more than a year since Baldur's Gate III launched. Larian Studios has decided to celebrate this by sharing some fun information about the choices we've made in the game.

This includes that over 93 percent of Baldur's Gate III players have chosen to go on an adventure as a custom avatar. Astarion has obviously been the most popular character among the few who's using an origin character. We also get an overview of the top classes and races, chosen difficulty levels, who we chose to spend the night with and so much more.

Speaking of spend the night with, it's worth noting that less than a third of the players who slept with Halsin did so with his bear form. That means that more people had sex with the Emperor and his tentacles than our hairy friend...

Does any of this information surprise you?