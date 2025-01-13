More bad news for Real Madrid: They lose LaLiga leadership to their other "nemesis"

HQ

Sunday was an awful day to be a Real Madrid fan. They suffered one of the harshest defeats against FC Barcelona ever, 5-2 loss in the Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia. They said goodbye to the dream of winning a 'septete', seven titles in a season. Meanwhile, in Spain, LaLiga resumed after the winter break, closing in the first half of the season.

All teams have now played 19 games out of 38. And Real Madrid lost the leadership when neighbour team Atlético de Madrid defeated Osasuna 1-0, adding 3 more points and getting the first spot.

LaLiga top 4 after 19/38 games



Atlético de Madrid: 44 points



Real Madrid: 43 points



FC Barcelona: 38 points



Athletic Club Bilbao: 36 points



Atlético de Madrid, the only other team in the last 20 years to "steal" Liga titles from Real Madrid and Barcelona (their last title was narrowly won over Real Madrid in 2020-21) has confirmed their best winning streak ever: 14 consecutive victories, counting all competitions (LaLiga, Copa del Rey, Champions League).

Being "winter champion" doesn't mean anything: Real Madrid is only one point behind and Barcelona six points behind. Earlier this season, Barcelona had a ten-point advantage over the Madrid teams. But in eight of the last ten Ligas, the winter champion became the eventual Liga champion. And Atleti has 14 straight wins, their best track-record ever...