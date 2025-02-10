More bad news for Dallas Mavericks: Anthony Davis will be out for a month due to injury

HQ

Dallas Mavericks lost last week their biggest star: Luka Dončić was traded to Los Angeles Lakers in exchange of Anthony Davis. He is a legend in the NBA, 10-times All Star, and arguably better defensively than the Slovenian, but is much older (Davis is 31, Dončić is 25)... and more prone to injuries.

In his debut last Saturday a 116-105 victory over Houston Rockets, Davis made a great first impression, scoring 26 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 blocks... but got a non-contact injury and he was unable to finish the game.

Despite what at first appeared as a minor injury, it was later confirmed he will be out for about a month, after suffering a left adductor strain. So not only Mavs have lost their star, that led them to the final last year, but his "replacement", Anthony Davis, will be out for one month, or around 12 games, including the NBA All-Star pause this weekend. Mavericks will have to improve their 28-25 record to try to reach the play-offs.