More Animal Crossing: New Horizons soundtracks added to Nintendo Music

HQ

One of the first games added to the Nintendo Music app was Animal Crossing: New Horizons, whose cosy soundtrack is perfect for almost any activity or time of day. But as you may know, both a free update and a Switch 2 expansion for the game were released earlier this year, and now the music from both of these additions has been added to the app.

This is one of the smallest Nintendo Music additions to date, with a runtime of around 24 minutes, and essentially only NES games have had shorter soundtracks than that, which were, however, designed to be played on a loop. In total, there are now 417 Animal Crossing: New Horizons tracks to choose from...

You can read our review of Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Version 3.0 & Switch 2 Edition here.