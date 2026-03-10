More and more iPhones are made in India

HQ

According to an analysis by Bloomberg, Apple has increased production in India by a 53% last year, a huge increase for an operation of the size, as this brings the total production number to roughly 55 million iPhones. This is especially true for the iPhone 17 series, all of them being made in India by Apple subcontractors such as Foxconn and Pegatron. Apple has also started using local contractors, or rather one, as Tata Group is the first Indian company to supply directly to Apple, who almost exclusively has used Chinese fabrication plants and contractors.

This comes as a consequence of the US tariffs on goods imported from China, forcing large suppliers of consumer electronics to think alternatively. India PM Narendra Modi was the driving force behind a large scale production incentives, as India still has higher cost of production than China or Vietnam, these incentives are soon ending, this month in fact, and would leave an increased cost of up to 15% compared with China, bringing questions about the longevity of these production facilities.