Mordred will be Smite 2's next god

As Smite 2 is a sequel to Smite and if anything more of a serious upgrade than a brand new title, the majority of the playable gods that are available and will be available in the future will be updated characters from the original game. The keyword there however is most as there is one god currently available that is brand new and exclusive to Smite 2, with that being Hecate, and soon she will be joined by a long-requested god too.

Because Titan Forge has confirmed that Mordred will be the next god to join Smite 2, and while we can expect a proper and deeper look at the character later today, we've already been told a lot about the twisted Arthurian knight.

Mordred will be a melee, physical damage character that excels with a high strength and intelligence build that enables him to put out high pressure while remaining mobile. He has a dark knight theme that befits his lore and will bring a new energy resource known as Wrath that is gained over time and will empower his abilities.

For those unaware of who Mordred is, he is effectively the nemesis of King Arthur that started a war that ultimately saw the great king and the evil knight slaying each other. Titan Forge states: "Mordred was depicted as the nephew of King Arthur while later variants described him as an illegitimate son instead. Regardless of his upbringing, Mordred's tale always brought him to the same ending, the traitorous war for the crown and the brutal demise that followed."