Mordecai & Rigby from Regular Show are coming to Fortnite this Friday

There were rumours, and now it's official: Mordecai and Rigby from Regular Show are coming to Fortnite! The collaboration between the hit Cartoon Network series and the battle royale game par excellence arrives this Friday, 30 January, at the Fortnite store.

Despite being beloved characters and among the most requested by fans, it's not all good news. Rigby arrives as a sidekick and not as a skin. This avoids the "robot" problem of other short characters in the game, but it's still a disappointment for many fans not to be able to play as one of the series' main characters.

Collabs with Cartoon Network series are very successful in Fortnite. We've already seen characters from Adventure Time and Ed, Edd, n Eddy, so it's possible that in the future this collaboration will bring us more characters and perhaps an alternative version of Rigby that is a skin. What other characters from the series or Cartoon Network in general would you like to see come to Fortnite?