Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Morbius comes out on top of the global Box Office with a $84 million weekend

And Sonic pulled in $25 million globally.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Despite troubling early impressions, Morbius has managed to come out on top of this weekend's Box Office. Bringing in $84 million globally, the movie has achieved the top slot, beating out Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which managed to rake in $25.5 million globally. It should be noted however, that Morbius had a full global opening, whereas Sonic 2 only opened in select places around the world, including various European countries. Sonic 2 aims to open in the US this coming weekend.

We'll have to see which movie comes out on top at the end of the next week, and see whether Morbius can stave off Sonic 2 for a second week running.

If you haven't managed to to head to your local cinema to check out Morbius just yet, be sure to read our review of the movie here, and also catch the trailer below.

HQ
Morbius comes out on top of the global Box Office with a million weekend


Loading next content