Morbius comes out on top of the global Box Office with a $84 million weekend

Despite troubling early impressions, Morbius has managed to come out on top of this weekend's Box Office. Bringing in $84 million globally, the movie has achieved the top slot, beating out Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which managed to rake in $25.5 million globally. It should be noted however, that Morbius had a full global opening, whereas Sonic 2 only opened in select places around the world, including various European countries. Sonic 2 aims to open in the US this coming weekend.

We'll have to see which movie comes out on top at the end of the next week, and see whether Morbius can stave off Sonic 2 for a second week running.

If you haven't managed to to head to your local cinema to check out Morbius just yet, be sure to read our review of the movie here, and also catch the trailer below.