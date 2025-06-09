Morbid Metal to get Early Access launch in August

HQ

Ubisoft seemed to save all of its announcements and news this summer specifically for the PC Gaming Show. The French company came to the big event to tell the world that The Rogue Prince of Persia would leave Early Access in August and that Anno 117: Pax Romana would launch in full in November, but that wasn't all.

We also got to learn that Morbid Metal would be arriving in August too. The hack'n slash roguelite game will be debuting first as an Early Access project on Steam, on August 20 to be exact. It's unclear how long it will remain in Early Access and also the extent of the game that will be present when this in-development version of the game drops. What we do know is that you can get an early taste of the experience today, as a demo has launched on Steam.

In terms of what Morbid Metal offers fans, we're told: "Morbid Metal is a roguelite hack'n slash game in which you battle fearsome enemies in a dark sci-fi universe. Instantly switch characters to take advantage of their unique characteristics and perform devastating combos. Every victory makes you stronger, every defeat is an opportunity to progress."

Check out the latest gameplay trailer below.