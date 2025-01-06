Mophie's 3-in-1 Travel Charger is ideal for the on-the-go Apple afficionado

HQ

As part of our long-running and ongoing technology video series Quick Look, we've now turned our attention to take a look at a new wireless charging solution from Mophie. This is known as the 3-in-1 Travel Charger, and it's an ideal way to juice up three devices at once, Apple ones to be specific, while on-the-go and away from home.

The device is capable of charging up an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and some AirPods at once, all through Qi2 wireless charging that uses MagSafe technology to ensure each device remains magnetically locked into place. It also kicks out 15W of power to the phone, 7.5W to the Watch, and 5W to the AirPods, all while featuring a 40W wall adapter to ensure it works all around the world.

To learn more about the Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the gadget.