Moosa: Dirty Fate offers historic action set in Korea

We often get to play adventures set in historical Japan, and this has become increasingly common with Chinese culture as well. Korean history, on the other hand, isn't as prevalent, which is why we were immediately intrigued by Moosa: Dirty Fate, which was announced during Thursday's Xbox Partner Preview. It's described as follows:

"An unknown, powerful force has swept across your land, and with fields and crops withering to dust, the people have turned to the most extreme methods of survival. It's up to you to track down the threat and save your subjects."

Maybe not the most detailed description, but we also got a look at a first trailer showcasing the action-adventure, which is coming in 2027 to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox on PC, and Xbox Cloud. It's also an Xbox Play Anywhere title that will be released directly to Game Pass. Check out the first video below.