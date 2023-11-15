Moonstone Island, Supersoft's 'all-rounder' life sim, makes the leap from PC to Switch

HQ

When we talked about Moonstone Island's PC beta earlier this year, we described it as a well-balanced mix of Pokémon, Stardew Valley and a Studio Ghibli movie, and that statement not only still holds true, it's an understatement. Moonstone Island was announced at Nintendo Indie World as one of the titles coming in spring 2024, and has shown us some of its features, such as creature collecting, dungeon exploration and more than 100 procedurally generated islands, tending crops on a farm, a card system... It looks like this game wants to play absolutely all the right cards.

Plus, its cosy tone allows us to take it easy as we explore each of the seemingly endless options it has to offer in a few months. In the meantime, enjoy these screenshots and the trailer for Moonstone Island (a Switch exclusive on consoles, by the way) below.