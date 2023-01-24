Moonstone Island announces open beta now available on Steam

We keep looking to the horizon for new life simulation titles, but the truth is that the genre is so booming that for a title to stand out it has to offer "something more" for the community to discover it and come to it. Today we bring you a proposal that you can try for yourselves: Moonstone Island.

It is a life-sim adventure with a slight touch of creature collection and turn-based combat. Interestingly, like Spirittea, the folks at Studio Supersoft have looked to the work of Hayao Miyazaki for inspiration, because there are glimpses of the art of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind here. Raw Fury has released a free demo which is now available on Steam, and can be accessed here.

With elements reminiscent of Pokémon, Slay the Spire and Stardew Valley, Moonstone Island looks like a great place to get back to the fun of running a farm, meeting new friends and going on adventures with adorable creatures. And if you want to see what Moonstone Island is all about, check out the announcement trailer below.