Moonshot Games shows off first Wildgate gameplay

HQ

Moonshot Games gave us their first look at gameplay of their new team shooter Wildgate as part of Summer Game Fest, showcasing their sci-fi multiplayer title which sees various gangs battling for artefacts.

Your ship will be as important as your characters in this game, as you'll need it for the voyage home, and to give you some extra firepower against your enemies. If you want to check out the game for yourself, you'll be able to in the open beta from the 9th of June until the 16th.

As per the information we got in the reveal, Wildgate sees players pick from five character options, choosing their own ship to take on their risky voyage. As well as the other players and their ships on the map, you'll also have to contend with some PvE elements too.