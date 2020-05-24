Cookies

Moonlighter

Moonlighter DLC Between Dimensions finally arrives on console

Moonlighter DLC 'Between Dimensions' will be available in a week's time, almost a year after its original PC release.

Digital Sun Games successfully combined a roguelike dungeon crawler with a shopkeeping manager in Moonlighter. We enjoyed the original game and after playing it on console, we, like many others waited patiently for the Between Dimensions DLC, but it ended up taking a lot longer than expected to reach consoles.

Now, Between Dimensions, which was described by publisher 11 bit studios as "Moonlight 2.0" (which released on PC in July of last year) is finally set to arrive on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4 on May 29.

The expansion adds tons of elements to existing dungeons and shops (weapons, enemies, items), but also introduces a new Interdimensional Dungeon with more bosses and scenarios, all while telling an expanded story.

Are you willing to return to the lovely pixel-art adventure? Here's the Between Dimensions trailer:

"There's a rich tapestry of adversaries where each enemy type offers different challenges, forcing you to vary your approach and make clever use of the environment."



