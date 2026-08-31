Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (Switch 2)

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This review is based on Anders Fischer's original assessment of the game prior to the 1.0 update, but includes specific observations on the game's final state, as well as impressions of the Switch 2 version. You can read Anders' original review here.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, eight years on from the 2018 original. Developer Digital Sun has swapped the pixel art style of the original for stylised 3D, but the protagonist Will is back as a shopkeeper and adventurer, so the core concept is intact. Does the blend of cosy shop life and roguelite action hold up in 2026, and is there enough substance already to make Moonlighter 2 worth buying?

Anders didn't have much experience with the original when he first put The Endless Vault through its paces, but Magnus does, so we can safely say that your reaction to the sequel will depend on how much you like the original, if nothing else, to some extent. Just like before, you run a shop - this time, however, it's in the town of Tresna - and you sell items from various worlds you can teleport to. The overall vibe is very much like a modern take on a The Legend of Zelda game, with a cosy hometown, melee-focused combat, and these lovely, stylised graphics. The whole game feels very intuitive, but has enough new twists on the formula to ensure it's by no means boring.

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Although the game has "character" in an indirect sense, this doesn't translate into particularly direct storytelling. There's a sort of vague story about returning to the inhabitants' original home town, and an evil villain who contacts you from time to time. And then there's a main quest involving the titular "endless vault", a mysterious floating box in the centre of town, which grants you perks as you meet sales targets and so on. All of this, however, serves as a backdrop and is kept sufficiently in the background that it contributes more to the atmosphere than it does to the reason you're playing.

The game has three separate parts that make it feel dynamic: dungeons, inventory, and city life/shop. The first part - combat - takes place in the game's roguelike dungeons, which are divided into randomly generated "rooms". Here, you'll find yourself in frantic battles - almost bullet-hell-like - that require you to really get a feel for the flow of the combat, using a combination of melee attacks and your blob gun. A single battle might not be fatal, but you have a fairly limited amount of healing, so if you make too many mistakes, well, you won't get very far.

The game is viewed from an isometric perspective and requires the traditional combination of dodge rolls and a hunt for specific upgrades that steer your character towards different playstyles. Ultimately, you'll reach a boss, and that's the end of it.

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The enemies are very diverse, especially considering how many different types of dimensions there actually are. When you play a dungeon, you gain both loot in the form of relics - which you then sell in town - and upgrades that make you stronger for that particular dungeon run. In this way, you balance your greed for loot and upgrades so that you can make it all the way to the boss.

The game's second component is more puzzle-oriented and involves managing the inventory you build up as you progress through a dungeon run. The relics you can collect have varying degrees of rarity and quality. The more of both, the better. But they also interact with one another within your inventory - laid out in an inventory grid - and differ depending on the world you're in. In the world called The Gallery, which is very tech-inspired, your relics can, for example, short-circuit each other, giving them "overcharged" status, which means they'll be destroyed if they short-circuit again. Other relics can then remove the "overcharged" status. Rarer relics may also have special abilities that expand upon this system. Ultimately, you'll want to take as valuable a rucksack as possible back to your shop and sell the lot.

You return to Tresna by teleporting, dying, or defeating the boss. If you die, your rucksack loses a significant amount of value. Back in Tresna, we find the game's third component. Here, you're free to relax and enjoy the cosy village life, chatting to the locals, who will sometimes give you a quest (find X material, defeat X enemy, etc.), or you can buy items from them. This is also where you'll find your shop, which you can upgrade in various ways. The most important thing in Tresna is to open your shop every day and sell the items you've found in one of the game's various dungeons. Here, you need to price your relics and strike a balance between keeping customers happy and getting the best possible value.

All these elements are kept fairly simple and user-friendly, and they add a sense of coherence and synergy that works really well. At first, I took quite a beating in the battles, particularly because you have very few healing potions. As you get better gear and upgrade in various ways, things naturally get better and better. It was particularly necessary to get more healing potions per run, as well as to have a hot spring right before the final boss in a dungeon. You can also customise your shop with cosmetic elements and upgrade it to hold more relics and squeeze more money out of your customers for true "cosy capitalism". In this way, all parts of the game contribute to the whole experience progressing in a meaningful way.

Although the game generally feels like a cosy, laid-back affair, you actually spend most of your time fighting. Fortunately, it's absolutely brilliant fun. Every encounter is short and satisfying, with plenty of variety. A nice touch is that you have different weapons to choose from before starting a run, and each weapon has a basic and a special attack. I'm quite a big fan of the game's spear, which gives you good range on your attacks, and with every strike you plant a spearhead in the ground. Your special attack is to recall these spearheads. This gives you an extra ranged attack, in addition to your blob pistol. When you use your basic attacks, you earn shots for your pistol. As mentioned, the battles are almost bullet-hell-like, and it's essential to get into a sort of flow with the combat. It works really well.

The trading part of the game - that is, when you have to sell your relics - is short but sweet. There are special visitors who can give you specific sales boosts if, for example, you sell them a relic cheaply, and during a trading run you'll receive boosts that alter how things go whilst the shop is open. It takes no more than a couple of minutes to complete this part of the game. Perhaps this part of the game could do with a bit more depth, but it doesn't bother me much that it isn't more fully developed.

The issue that was raised almost immediately after the Early Access launch - but which doesn't seem to have been meaningfully addressed here - is that you don't really have "enough" left in your bag for your sales round to be particularly meaningful. Even with inventory upgrades, there simply isn't much scope for creativity, and most days in the shop are over before they've even got properly started. Perhaps this has something to do with the fact that these Relics don't stack as they did in the first games. Previously, these items could "stack", meaning you could divide them into stacks and sell them that way.

Although there are "perks" associated with selling, and small strategies that can be implemented as you go along, running the shop is still rather underdeveloped, and that's disappointing.

The game's atmosphere is quite Zelda-inspired, with the very Link-like main character and the homely, cosy feel of the town. The visual style is lovely, and although it may be somewhat reminiscent of other stylised games, Moonlighter 2 still manages to establish its own universe and its own feel. The main worlds you can travel to also each have their own distinct feel. For example, Kalina is a more desert-like world, The Gallery has a sci-fi feel, and Aeolia is more sky-like. In the latter two in particular, there's a lot going on in the background, and this really brings the worlds to life. The town of Tresna itself is also well-realised, featuring, amongst other things, cute animals splashing about and NPCs going about their business. Make no mistake, though; Moonlighter 2 is quite distinctly divided, and in these worlds you're here to fight and for typical roguelite progression. The dungeon crawler aspect we saw in the first game is replaced here with the typical elements of the latter. No keys, no simple environment-based puzzles. Here, you fight, get your reward, and move on.

It sounds as though Moonlighter 2 doesn't, at first glance, offer much more than its predecessor, alongside the more ambitious and innovative first game, and that may well be true, if only partly so. This visual style is solidly implemented and allows for more meaningful animations that let the characters come into their own, but beyond that, this is probably more of a repositioning than a traditional sequel. The breathtaking dungeons in the pixelated graphic style have been replaced by a more combat-centric focus, which is elegantly grafted onto the roguelite framework. As such, this doesn't cause any friction; we're already familiar with aspects of this formula, and we know it works. But at the same time, the overall package also feels less... unique?

It's clear that Digital Sun wanted a different framework to the one provided by the first Moonlighter, and they've now made quite significant changes that may create a framework that, in some respects, better aligns with their vision for the series' future. I wish them all the best; Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault remains quite fun most of the time, but the shop element is underdeveloped, and that's just a shame.