Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault sets Early Access release date in October

Spanish studio Digital Sun has reappeared at the Opening Night Live kicking off Gamescom 2025 with a new teaser for its highly anticipated title Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault. This game, a continuation of the narrative and story of the original Moonlighter with its protagonist Will, takes the well-known merchant and adventurer to the new village of Tresna and face an interdimensional disaster that will require all his combat, dodging... and looting skills.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault is entering its final stages of development, and so publisher 11 bit studio and Digital Sun have decided that Moonlighter 2 will arrive as an Early Access release, with that early release taking place on October 23rd. From then on there will be access to three biomes, plus 120 items to collect and offer for sale (at whatever price you want) in your shop.

Don't forget to also check out our exclusive first impressions of the game, and check out the Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault release date trailer below.