Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault receives new trailer and release window

We recently took a relatively deep dive into the upcoming sequel to the much loved roguelite dungeon crawler, Moonlighter, in a dedicated preview (which you can read here), and now developer Digital Sun is able to commit, albeit relatively, to a release window.

Through the Triple-i showcase it's been announced that the game is set to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series this summer, but when precisely is still a mystery.

We do have a new gameplay trailer though, which shows the game's 3D transformation. You can see it for yourself below, and we've also included our recent interview with Digital Sun about the game.

