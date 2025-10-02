Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault has been delayed until November

HQ

This autumn has become a bit of a behemoth when it comes to new game launches, with September being a pretty memorable month and October looking to be the same too. Naturally, with many games arriving this time of year being AAA behemoths, it's easy to forget about the little guys, and this is precisely the reason why Digital Sun is pushing the launch of Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault.

As revealed in a press release, we're told that the game will no longer debut on October 23 and will instead launch on November 19, all because the month has become too crowded for the game.

"While our original plan was set for October 23, the month has filled up with so many other great releases that we feel it has become too crowded for us. And as every wise shopkeeper knows, even the most precious gem can be overlooked in an overstuffed showcase."

With this being the case, we can expect a few more playtests for the game to happen in the lead up to the new launch, something Digital Sun will elaborate on soon. It signs off with the following.

"We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. Consider it a little extra time to sharpen your swords, restock your shelves, and prepare for the adventures ahead."