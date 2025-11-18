Moonlighter 2, The Crew Motorfest, and Lost Records: Bloom and Rage among new Game Pass additions in November

HQ

Microsoft can't let the machinery cool down with Game Pass, now that the shadow of Steam Machine lurks on the not-so-distant horizon of 2026. That's why it's prepared a good batch of new titles and content entering Game Pass in the second half of November, starting with some standout titles.

This time around there aren't as many new Day One additions as previous batches, but the imminent Moonlighter 2: The Endless vault looks like a solid proposition even as a Game Preview. And while it may not have had the release they were hoping for, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is still available on PC Game Pass and for Ultimate users.

Games coming to Game Pass in November (Part 2)



Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (Game Preview) (PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass - 19th November



Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Cloud, Console and PC) - Now with Game Pass Premium - 19 November



Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, PC and Xbox X/S Series) - Now with Game Pass Premium - 19 November



Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road, 20 November (Handheld and PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass - 20 November



The Crew Motorfest (Cloud, Console and PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass - 20 November



Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass - 25 November



Kill It With Fire! 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass - 25 November



Marvel Cosmic Invasion (Cloud, Console, Handheld and PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass - 1 December



Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X/S) - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass - 2 December



As well as new games, there's also some new content arriving for titles already available. The one that benefits the most these days is Assassin's Creed Mirage, which includes both the Guardian Pack (with a new suit and mount for Basim) and the release of the long-awaited Valley of Memory expansion, which improves parkour and gives new desert areas to explore and hunt new enemies in. This content is available today.

A new mission is also coming to Halo: Infinite. Operation Infinite gives double Career Rank rewards and Spartan points, as well as up to 200 new customisation options for The Exchange, as well as the new Husky map.

Finally, as is always the case, for some games to come in, others have to go out and make room, and these are the titles that will be leaving Game Pass on 30 November. Remember that if you want to keep some of them, they all come with an additional purchase discount until that day.



Barbie Project Friendship (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Lords of the Fallen (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Octopath Traveler (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Octopath Traveler II (Cloud, Console, and PC)



SteamWorld Build (Cloud, Console, and PC)



You can check out all the content and details on the Game Pass catalogue update here.