Moonlight Peaks is launching next month, but a demo is already available

Folks, I dare you to find a news item about a game featured in this year's Wholesome Games Direct that doesn't contain the word 'cosy' in the text. Exactly. And this applies even if the game's premise, like that of Moonlight Peaks, involves supernatural elements. Here, you'll be a vampire newly arrived in a new town... where everyone else is also a supernatural creature, such as mermaids, werewolves, and so on. You can talk to them, and even fall in love with them. Grow mystical crops, cast spells, brew potions, and enjoy life 'beyond'.

The truth is that this title isn't new to us, as we first encountered it last year at Gamescom, and we even interviewed its creators from Little Chicken Game Company, whose interview you can watch below.

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Today they've reappeared to finally announce the long-awaited release date, set for 7 July, and we won't have to wait to get a glimpse of the final product, as a new demo has also just been released on Steam and is now available here. Check out the new trailer and some new screenshots of Moonlight Peaks below.