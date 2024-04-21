Moon Studios promises to update No Rest for the Wicked for a long time to come

HQ

No Rest for the Wicked's shaky launch has not escaped anyone.

Moon Studios has admitted that they cannot fix all the problems at once, but promises to update the title for a long time to come. They have a list of known issues here. The performance issues are high on the list of things the studio wants to improve. They also recommend you to install it on an SSD if you have problems. Whether the promise is fulfilled remains to be seen but it is in "early access" so some imperfection is expected. Hopefully, Moon Studios will be able to fix all these issues before its 1.0 release. Are you playing No Rest for the Wicked and having technical issues?