Moon Studios isn't ruling out a third Ori adventure eventually

Two of the most magical games of the last generation were the two magnificently beautiful metroidvania adventures Ori and the Blind Forest and the sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. However, the latter was released four years ago and had a rather satisfying ending, and Moon Studios is now working on its third game, No Rest for the Wicked.

Thus, one would think that Ori was a closed chapter for the studio, which has also moved on from Microsoft as a publisher and is now working with Private Division instead. But apparently it's not entirely out of the question that the Ori saga could become a trilogy. In a Game Informer interview, studio head and creative director Thomas Mahler says he "has some ideas" for a third Ori adventure and continues:

"I have a title for it already. I have some ideas, but so far, right now, we are completely focused on No Rest for the Wicked for the time being."

The interview also featured Moon Studios co-founder Gennadiy Korol who himself seemed surprised by the announcement, saying "I didn't know that it was on the table".

Recently, Mahler even said he'd like to work with Microsoft ( who owns the Ori series) in the future, so with a bit of luck we might have a new Ori to look forward to in a couple of years - and we are confident it will be worth the wait.

