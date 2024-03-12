Moon Studios is not ruling out working with Microsoft again

HQ

After delivering the very popular Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps together with Microsoft, Moon Studios announced that their upcoming title No Rest for the Wicked would be multiplatform and published by Private Division.

There have been some rumours claiming that Microsoft and/or Moon Studios weren't completely happy with the collaboration, and that this would be why they aren't working together on their next game. But the studio co-founder and CEO Thomas Mahler says this wasn't the case at all in an answer to an X post and says that he is "pretty sure we'll still do exciting things with Xbox in the future!"

He says the reason Moon Studios went with Private Division was because they "wanted to ship Wicked on all platforms with Crossplay support".

No Rest for the Wicked launches as Early Access on Steam the 18th of April before it's coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X later. What the studio will do after that is currently unknown - but we already know that we're interested after the two Ori games and the very promising No Rest for the Wicked.