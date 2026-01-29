Moon Studios' CEO wants No Rest for the Wicked to be made into a Netflix series

HQ

Gaming adaptations are all the rage these days, and as we see Hollywood finally understand that if you make a half-decent gaming movie or TV show it can pull in some good viewership, it seems everything from AAA behemoths to indie games are up for being on our screens.

Thomas Mahler, CEO of No Rest for the Wicked and Ori developer Moon Studios, believes his game should be next to be picked up by Netflix. In a recent post on social media, Mahler boasted of the game's 1.0 story content, saying it's "the strongest our studio has ever shipped."

"I secretly hope that once 1.0 hits on all platforms, studios like Netflix and so on will pay attention since it'd be pretty straight-forward to turn No Rest for the Wicked into a hit series," he wrote. "We want to create the Lord of the Rings / Game of Thrones of Gaming with No Rest for the Wicked, so..."

We'll have to see if everyone else is as impressed with the story content in the final release of No Rest for the Wicked. There's not a full 1.0 launch date set yet, but considering the game has been in Early Access since April 2024, we'd hope to get the final release sooner rather than later.