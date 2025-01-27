Moon Studios CEO thinks PlayStation should also abandon exclusivity

HQ

It seems like the age of the console wars is well and truly over. Rather than Xbox trying to attract more players by making its machines have the best games, it is instead sending those games to more platforms. Halo, Indiana Jones, Doom, and more are confirmed or heavily rumoured to be heading to different platforms, and Moon Studios CEO Thomas Mahler thinks this should be the future.

Mahler begins his post explaining that Moon Studios didn't develop its latest game, No Rest for the Wicked, with Xbox because it would have limited the reach of the game. Over the years, he's realised how daft it is we even have console divides.

"XSX and PS5 basically contain the same hardware nowadays, so porting from one platform to another isn't that big of a deal anymore. Their controllers are mostly the same. The Steam boxes will also be the same. Not supporting all these devices makes no sense since you just cut out a huge chunk of your potential audience," he wrote on Twitter/X. "Consoles have been stuck attracting the same 100-150m players for over two decades now. If we want to see the industry grow, it needs to be easier for everyone to access the content."

"I'd be surprised if Sony won't end up with the same strategy. People should buy the device they like the most, but they should then have access to all the content."

Mahler concluded by saying Nintendo won't follow suit with this ideal world, because they'll always just do as they've always done. But hey, parity between the blue and green team doesn't sound bad, eh?

What do you think of an end to exclusivity?