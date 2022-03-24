Moon Studios "burned all bridges" so Microsoft moved on

HQ

Recently it was revealed that Moon Studios' (Ori and the Will of the Wisps) founders and directors Thomas Mahler and Gennadiy Korol had created a workplace with a toxic environment in which they regularly publicly berated and mocked employees. In addition, systematic overtime every week became common for a period, and in general the report on this from GamesBeat paints a dystopian picture of working conditions.

Jez Corden from Windows Central now confirms the story via Twitter, further stating that Microsoft became aware of the poor conditions and therefore chose to discontinue working with them altogether after the Ori games, meaning that their upcoming titles will have a different publisher. It also didn't help that Mahler and Korol sent many angry messages to Microsoft:

"I can corroborate much of @deantak's reporting on Moon Studios. I was told Moon founders resorted to personal attacks/bullying towards Xbox's teams, burned all bridges. Spoke with @Rand_al_Thor_19 on Xbox Two that I didn't think MS would work with Moon again, this stuff is why."

Was this the right decision by Microsoft, do you think?