Moon Knight to land on Disney+ in March

As we reported yesterday, earlier this morning (for us in Europe), the first official trailer for the Marvel Studios TV series, Moon Knight, has been released, giving us a look at what the show will be serving up and also when it will begin streaming on Disney+.

Starring Oscar Isaac as the titular character of Moon Knight, this show follows Marc Spector, a man who thinks he is actually called Stephen and can't tell the difference between life and dreams. During the trailer, we can see Spector struggling with this personality disorder, as he routinely 'wakes up' and discovers things that he has done, or done to himself (i.e. chaining himself to his bed), all of which without remembering doing so. As the trailer progresses, we can see Spector beginning to accept this confusing nature, all to become the character of Moon Knight.

While you can check out the trailer for the show below, we'll have to wait a tad longer to see it for ourselves, as it has also been mentioned that Moon Knight will begin streaming on Disney+ on March 30. As for how long it will be streaming for, IMDB notes that the show has six episodes, so if that is the case, we can assume it will stream for six weeks as well.