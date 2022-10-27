Moon Knight Season 2 hasn't been confirmed by Marvel yet, says Oscar Isaac

HQ

If you enjoyed Moon Knight when it debuted on Disney+ earlier this year, and have been wondering if Disney and Marvel has confirmed a second season yet, well so is Moon Knight himself, Oscar Isaac.

Speaking with Collider recently, Isaac said that he hasn't had word from Marvel yet and right now he's simply waiting to see what happens with the character.

"We can't definitively say that. I need my teasing abilities. Can't drain me of those. What a cock tease I am. Always been," said Isaac before continuing, "No, I hope so. We'll see what happens. But at the moment, there's no official word."

While a second season is clearly still a while out if it ever does get made, we can assume that Marvel has some plan for the character down the line, as it would be highly unusual for them not to at this point.