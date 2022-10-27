Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Moon Knight Season 2 hasn't been confirmed by Marvel yet, says Oscar Isaac

The man behind the masks has said that he's waiting to see what happens right now.

If you enjoyed Moon Knight when it debuted on Disney+ earlier this year, and have been wondering if Disney and Marvel has confirmed a second season yet, well so is Moon Knight himself, Oscar Isaac.

Speaking with Collider recently, Isaac said that he hasn't had word from Marvel yet and right now he's simply waiting to see what happens with the character.

"We can't definitively say that. I need my teasing abilities. Can't drain me of those. What a cock tease I am. Always been," said Isaac before continuing, "No, I hope so. We'll see what happens. But at the moment, there's no official word."

While a second season is clearly still a while out if it ever does get made, we can assume that Marvel has some plan for the character down the line, as it would be highly unusual for them not to at this point.

