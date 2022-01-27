Cookies

Moon Knight producer writing script for Mortal Kombat movie sequel

Following the success of the first movie last year, a sequel is moving forward.

Even though it might not be the same instant cult-classic as the original movie from 1995, Mortal Kombat from 2021 was still entertaining and violent enough to live up to the video game franchise. As it quickly became pretty popular in a pandemic ridden world, we actually expected it to get a sequel sooner or later - and now this has been confirmed.

Deadline reveals that New Line and Warner Bros has hired Jeremy Slater (Fantastic Four, Death Note and the upcoming Moon Knight mini series) to write Mortal Kombat 2, but other than that, there aren't any details known. We assume most of the cast from the first movie will be back and hope it will be just as good.

