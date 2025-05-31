Moon Knight creator on what's next for the character: "I'm as curious as the rest of you guys"

HQ

Marvel Studios went through a phase of kicking out a lot of television series that were official parts of the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that then didn't really go anywhere. One example of this is Moon Knight, which introduced Oscar Isaac's split-personality hero and even more supernatural elements to the MCU and then pretty much faded into memory. It's been years now since Season 1 finished airing and not only are we still unclear about a second season (despite the cliffhanger teaser at the end), but we're waiting to see where Moon Knight will show up next.

And this is also the case for the show's creator. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Jeremy Slater has revealed that he's waiting to hear more in the exact same way that we are. He notes that it's all up to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and also lead actor Isaac, but that he is hoping the character makes a return.

In full, Slater stated: "Talk to Kevin Feige, Talk to Oscar Isaac. I think the ball's really in their court. It's as much or as little Moon Knight as Oscar wants to do. Kevin's the guy with the master plan, and I think when he comes up with a way to really incorporate Moon Knight into there ... It's my hope that we're gonna see him again, but I'm as curious as the rest of you guys."

Either way, don't expect a second season of the show any time soon, and likewise, it's perhaps a stretch to see Moon Knight elsewhere, even if Isaac's recent and convenient skipping of Star Wars Celebration did lead to a bit of fan flurry...