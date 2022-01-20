Moon Knight actor Gaspard Ulliel passed away after a ski accident

HQ

Marvel has just released the first trailer of its upcoming TV series, Moon Knight, however, one of the actors starred in it will no longer see it airing.

Unfortunately, French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who played Midnight Man/Anton Mogart in Moon Knight, has died at the age of 37 after a ski accident. According to Le Monde, Ulliel collided with another skier at a crossing point Tuesday afternoon while he was on a vacation with family in Savoie region, France. He then was transported to a hospital in Grenoble, however, the injury was severe, he didn't make it and passed away on Wednesday. The other skier was not hospitalised, and an investigation is currently underway.

His death is definitely a great loss, people have expressed their grief. The president of France, Emmanuel Macron expressed his "great sadness" at the death of the actor, and said Ulliel is an "icon of French elegance".

Pierre Niney, the French actor who co-starred with Ulliel in the movie Yves Saint Laurent, also mourned on Twitter, he stated that he was "heartbroken", and he thinks "Gaspard was benevolence and kindness. Beauty and talent".

A statement sent by Variety, Disney said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time."