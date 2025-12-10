Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth now has a playable demo on PC

Yesterday, we had the opportunity to tell you a bunch more about the upcoming family-friendly adventure game Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth, all as part of the title's appearance at the Wholesome Snack Showcase. Now, a day later, we can build on that with a follow-up announcement that revolves around the game getting a demo on PC.

During Day of the Devs, it was revealed by Hyper Games that fans can now flock to Steam to experience a demo of Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth, all as of this very moment. The demo itself promises to feature around 15 minutes of total gameplay, making it a great place to get a taste of what will be on offer in full in 2026 when the project launches in full on PC and consoles.

In line with this new announcement, Hyper Games also shared another trailer for the game, which you can see in full below.